F1 was geared up to introduce a technical regulations overhaul in 2021, but the global pandemic said “not so fast” and put a pin in it until next season. Despite this F1 still implemented a few changes for 2021, intended as tweaks to the 2020 cars. Thankfully, F1 teams discovered new advantages with these minute regulation changes. The first-ever cost cap looming over their shoulders didn’t seem to phase them. Mark Hughes goes into detail on what teams did to combat the rule changes that came in 2021.