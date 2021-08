The boxscore says Jorge Polanco had a quiet game, just 0-for-1. The reality is, it was plenty loud. And his team is finally making some noise, too. Polanco hit a fly ball to the right-field warning track in the bottom of the ninth off former teammate Matt Wisler, deep enough to score Max Kepler from third base with the winning run. Once he did, the Twins celebrated their 5-4 victory over the Rays, finishing off their third consecutive series victory over first-place teams in the past 11 days.