MEMA urges Mississippians to prepare for severe weather ahead of tropical storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall this week as the peak of hurricane season is approaching. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging all Mississippians to begin preparing for severe weather now before its too late. The emergency agency wants to remind everyone to prepare a disaster kit of food and supplies to last up to 72 hours. This includes important documents, emergency cash and any assisted medical devices needed for those with disabilities.