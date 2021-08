(Minneapolis, MN) — The Twins continue their homestand this weekend by hosting the Rays at Target Field for a three game set. The Twins enter the series having just taken two of three from the White Sox to open the nine game stint on their home turf. The Twins took a 4-3 victory on Tuesday from Chicago and followed it up with a 1-0 gem on Wednesday. While Minnesota is still 15 games under .500 they have won five of their last seven. This will be the first meeting of the season between the Twins and Rays as they’ll face off again September 3-5 in Florida. First pitch tonight is scheduled for 7:10 P-M from Target Field.