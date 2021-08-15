Analysis: Cassidy at odds with delegation on infrastructure

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Next week, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure deal approved by the Senate last week. “$17 billion, as an example, going to Army Corps of Engineers,” explained Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy. “And in that pot of money, $4.5 billion goes to restore coastlines in states that have been hit by natural disasters in the last 6 years. Whoa! that’s us! By the way, there’s a reason that it’s us.”