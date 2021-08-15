Cancel
Congress & Courts

Analysis: Cassidy at odds with delegation on infrastructure

By MELINDA DESLATTE - Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana could see a huge infusion of federal cash to chisel away at its multibillion-dollar backlog of road and bridge work under the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy helped to negotiate. But Cassidy's left selling the proposal to Louisiana's residents on his own, unable to win over his fellow Republican colleagues in the state's congressional delegation.

Louisiana State
Bill Cassidy
#Infrastructure#Ap#Republican
Congress & Courts
U.S. Politics
