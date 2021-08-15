30 Awesome Left-Handed Guitarists in Rock + Metal

Metal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. This was an interesting week as most bands increased their sales and chart position. We saw the return of fan favorites, such as Metallica, Cerebral Rot, and Fear Factory. Unfortunately, we were saddled with some losses as both Times Of Grace and Lacuna Coil fell off. Shout out to Dee Snider and Jamey Jasta for their strong debut with Leave A Scar. If you like the new record, check out their previous effort, For The Love of Metal. I also recommend checking out the bands listed below, as you might find something new you’ll like. Personally for me, I found a new band with Lantlôs’ new record, Wildhund. Enjoy!