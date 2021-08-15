Cancel
NFL

Same old Jets? Mosley says you'll pay if you sleep on this D

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Maybe C.J. Mosley was just excited about being back on the field. Perhaps it was what he has seen the past several weeks at practice. But when the New York Jets linebacker was asked after a 12-7 preseason-opening victory over the Giants in quarterback Zach Wilson's debut Saturday night if people might be “sleeping” on the team's defensive line, Mosley delivered a zinger with the pop of one of his tackles.

