Alabama State

Here Are 7 Jaw-Dropping Destinations In Alabama That Offer Loads Of Outdoor Fun

By Jennifer
Posted by 
Only In Alabama
Only In Alabama
 6 days ago

There’s no denying that Alabama is the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. Offering a variety of activities such as hiking, fishing, camping, and more, the Yellowhammer State has something for everyone. Listed below are seven places in Alabama that offer loads of outdoor fun, and you’ll want to visit them all.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eA7q5_0bSb2IfO00
1. Little River Canyon National Preserve - Fort Payne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GsLc_0bSb2IfO00
2. Hurricane Creek Park - Cullman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eycE_0bSb2IfO00
3. Cheaha State Park - Delta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOIkw_0bSb2IfO00
4. Dismals Canyon - Phil Campbell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEYwy_0bSb2IfO00
5. Cherokee Rock Village - Leesburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4yEh_0bSb2IfO00
6. Oak Mountain State Park - Pelham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TlWDd_0bSb2IfO00
7. Gulf Coast Beaches

Where in Alabama is your favorite outdoor destination? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you’ve been to any of the outdoor destinations listed above, please share your experience(s) with us.

For more information about Cheaha State Park, be sure to take a look at the following article: Few Alabamians Know That Cheaha State Park Was The First State Park In Alabama.

Address: Little River Canyon National Preserve, 4322 Little River Trail #100, Fort Payne, AL 35967, USA

Address: Hurricane Creek Park, 22550 2nd Ave NW, Falkville, AL 35622, USA

Address: Cheaha State Park, 19644 AL-281, Delta, AL 36258, USA

Address: Dismals Canyon, 901 County Rd 8, Phil Campbell, AL 35581, USA

Address: Cherokee Rock Village, 2000 County Rd 70, Leesburg, AL 35983, USA

Address: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Dr, Pelham, AL 35124, USA

Address: Gulf Shores, AL, USA

Only In Alabama

Only In Alabama

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alabama is for people who LOVE the Yellowhammer State.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
