Here Are 7 Jaw-Dropping Destinations In Alabama That Offer Loads Of Outdoor Fun

There’s no denying that Alabama is the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. Offering a variety of activities such as hiking, fishing, camping, and more, the Yellowhammer State has something for everyone. Listed below are seven places in Alabama that offer loads of outdoor fun, and you’ll want to visit them all.

1. Little River Canyon National Preserve - Fort Payne

2. Hurricane Creek Park - Cullman

3. Cheaha State Park - Delta

4. Dismals Canyon - Phil Campbell

5. Cherokee Rock Village - Leesburg

6. Oak Mountain State Park - Pelham

7. Gulf Coast Beaches

Address: Little River Canyon National Preserve, 4322 Little River Trail #100, Fort Payne, AL 35967, USA

Address: Hurricane Creek Park, 22550 2nd Ave NW, Falkville, AL 35622, USA

Address: Cheaha State Park, 19644 AL-281, Delta, AL 36258, USA

Address: Dismals Canyon, 901 County Rd 8, Phil Campbell, AL 35581, USA

Address: Cherokee Rock Village, 2000 County Rd 70, Leesburg, AL 35983, USA

Address: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Dr, Pelham, AL 35124, USA

Address: Gulf Shores, AL, USA