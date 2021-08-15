Cancel
NFL

Patriots Fourth And Two Podcast: Overreaction Sunday

By Russ Goldman
PatsFans.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode is a review of the first preseason game for the Pats and we discussed if we are overreacting to what we watched from the Patriots. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. By: Steve Balestrieri. Stevenson galloped 91 yards for his...

NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLclnsmedia.com

Patriots QB Madness Is Gripping The Nation & Brady v Belichick Lie | Almost Shameless Podcast

NFL Nation got it’s first glimpse at the re-tooled Patriots, an improved Cam Newton and a composed Mac Jones — and everyone immediately forgot how to analyze the quarterback position. So Tanya kicks the show off with a breakdown of how the QBs looked and how media and fans reacted, and gets into some other highlights from the exhibition. Then she issues an early warning to Patriots Nation to brace themselves for the continued conversation around the Great Brady v Belichick Lie that national media is selling to undermine the greatest team dynasty ever. And finally, Tanya works through her outrage over Jeopardy’s choice for the successor(s?) to Alex Trebek.
NFLchatsports.com

Chiefs make two roster transactions on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced two roster transactions Sunday after their practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. First, tight end Nick Keizer retired. Keizer, 26, came into the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Keizer appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2020 before beginning training camp with a back issue. The tight end had recently returned to practice — but given the drafting of Noah Gray, signing of Blake Bell and emergence of Jody Fortson, the path to making the team was not going to be an easy one.
NFLPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Two Days Before The Patriots Preseason Begins

New England has dealt with some injuries during training camp to a couple of players who are expected to play a big role this season. One of them will not take the field in 2021, the other left practice this past weekend. We talk about that and what you should...
NFL247Sports

Bear Report Podcast: Recapping the first two weeks of training camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The first two weeks of training camp are in the books for the Chicago Bears as the focus now shifts to the first preseason game of the year. Ahead of Saturday's first preseason game with Miami, the Bears and Dolphins will hold two joint practices together at Halas Hall.
NFLnumberfire.com

Patriots' Jonnu Smith suffers low ankle sprain in practice on Sunday

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith suffered a low ankle sprain during Sunday's practice, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Smith is dealing with a sprain on his left ankle and no firm timetable is available for his return. That said, the injury isn't considered to be a serious one. With Hunter Henry (shoulder) also dealing with an injury, two of the Patriots top singing in free agency are already banged up heading into the second week of the preseason.
NFLnumberfire.com

Patriots' Hunter Henry (shoulder) back at practice on Sunday

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (shoulder) was at the team's practice on Sunday. Henry returned to practice on Sunday for the first time since injuring his shoulder one week ago. He participated in a walkthrough but was held out of team drills. It's the first step for Henry as he makes his way back to full health heading into the season. Jonnu Smith suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, which is not believed to be serious, leaving the Patriots with Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse as their top, healthy options at the tight end position for the time being.
NFLWashington Examiner

The NFL is overreacting on taunting

The NFL’s new point of emphasis for the 2021 season: Don’t let anyone have any fun. As if we don’t see referees enough during NFL games, the league has decided to crack down on “taunting.” The focus looks to be on players directing celebrations at members of the other team, with the league’s examples of punishable taunts being relatively tame acts of celebration. (One of the two was actually called as a penalty, as you can see in the video).
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Overreaction Show Live: Is it too early for roster predictions?

FOOTBALL IS BACK! Every step we take through the offseason is one more step to the return of NFL regular season football, from the NFL Draft to OTAs, minicamps, training camp, Open practices.... the preseason games culminating in the Buffalo Bills’ first game of the season on Sept 12 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Football is right around the corner and #BillsMafia is ready.
Footballwholehogsports.com

PODCAST: Players shuffle at two positions, OL analysis

There has been constant shuffling and movement this preseason at running back and tight end. Today on the WholeHog Football Podcast, Scottie Bordelon, Dudley Dawson and Matt Jones talk about the two positions and share insights from the past two days of practice. This episode also includes an analysis of...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Patriots appear on ESPN's all-value team for the 2021 season

The New England Patriots had an unorthodox offseason by handing out unusually large contracts to new players coming in. Matthew Judon came in on a four-year deal for $54 million, Jonnu Smith is collecting $50 million on a four-year deal and Hunter Henry is making $37 million on a three-year deal. Players like Jalen Mills (four-year, $24 million) and Nelson Agholor (two-year, $22 million) also had large paydays.
NFLPosted by
PatriotMaven

Primed for Patriots Preseason Game Two: Three to Watch on Defense

The New England Patriots are in the City of Brotherly Love, set to partake in their second preseason game of 2021. New England will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at 7:30pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Prior to their matchup, the Pats and Eagles participated in joint practices, on both Monday and Tuesday. With only one preseason game remaining after this one, both teams should be expected to expand upon their schemes, installations and positional matchups as they prepare for the upcoming season.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: The Pittsburgh Steelers and the tale of two halves

The Steelers have been victorious in both preseason contests that they have competed in in 2021, but it is very fair to say that the quality of their performances differ from the first to second half in each of those games. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Spencer Tillman Makes Ridiculous Statement About Texans GM Nick Caserio

Spencer Tillman has been working in broadcasting since the late 1980s. On top of that, he's been associated with Houston professional football since he was drafted by the Oilers in 1987. He's been covering college and professional sports for decades. Which is what makes what he said last night about Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio sound even more insane.
NFLaudacy.com

Sunday 7: Patriots have a few players who could be traded ahead of regular season

1. The Patriots will have a few difficult decisions when it comes to finalizing their 53-man roster by Aug. 31, and it’s not out of the question to see a player potentially get traded. A few players come to mind, including Stephon Gilmore, Chase Winovich, N’Keal Harry and Sony Michel. Gilmore is still on PUP following quad surgery at the very end of last year, but the biggest thing with him right now is his contract. He doesn’t want to play for $7 million and if the two sides really are far apart when it comes to a new deal, perhaps trading him is the next best option. Currently, we don’t see this being likely, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on. And in case you’re wondering, a player on PUP can in fact be traded. Winovich is another player to monitor as the Patriots are loaded when it comes to edge rushers and the third-year player could be better suited for another defense with a different scheme. Since the Patriots are so deep at the position, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to make a few calls around the league because it feels like they could get something decent in return. The same situation applies to Michel, as running back may be the deepest position on the entire roster. If they believe they can count on rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor, trading Michel could make some sense, especially since he will be a free agent next offseason and they could get something for him instead of him just walking after the year. Since Harry requested a trade before training camp, he’s certainly on this list too, but it’s hard to trade a player who is injured. A trade in general isn't expected to go down, it just wouldn’t be a total shock to see one happen.

