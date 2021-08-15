Patriots Fourth And Two Podcast: Overreaction Sunday

1. The Patriots will have a few difficult decisions when it comes to finalizing their 53-man roster by Aug. 31, and it’s not out of the question to see a player potentially get traded. A few players come to mind, including Stephon Gilmore, Chase Winovich, N’Keal Harry and Sony Michel. Gilmore is still on PUP following quad surgery at the very end of last year, but the biggest thing with him right now is his contract. He doesn’t want to play for $7 million and if the two sides really are far apart when it comes to a new deal, perhaps trading him is the next best option. Currently, we don’t see this being likely, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on. And in case you’re wondering, a player on PUP can in fact be traded. Winovich is another player to monitor as the Patriots are loaded when it comes to edge rushers and the third-year player could be better suited for another defense with a different scheme. Since the Patriots are so deep at the position, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to make a few calls around the league because it feels like they could get something decent in return. The same situation applies to Michel, as running back may be the deepest position on the entire roster. If they believe they can count on rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor, trading Michel could make some sense, especially since he will be a free agent next offseason and they could get something for him instead of him just walking after the year. Since Harry requested a trade before training camp, he’s certainly on this list too, but it’s hard to trade a player who is injured. A trade in general isn't expected to go down, it just wouldn’t be a total shock to see one happen.