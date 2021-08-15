Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Police: 3 hospitalized after driver runs red light, strikes Minneapolis police car

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
Credit: Taber Andrew Bain, Flickr

Three people were transported to Twin Cities hospitals after a motorist ran a red light and slammed into a police vehicle and another car Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in north Minneapolis. according to Minneapolis Police Department. Spokesperson John Elder said a Minneapolis squad car was going north on Emerson Avenue when it was struck in the intersection at Lowry Avenue.

Elder said the squad car had a green light when it was struck. A third vehicle was also struck "in the process of the crash," according to Elder. The police cruiser was in non-emergency mode when it was struck.

Three people, including a police officer, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

