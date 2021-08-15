Jinyoung And Krystal Are Just As Determined As Their Characters Behind The Scenes Of “Police University”
KBS 2TV’s new drama “Police University” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!. “Police University” tells the story of the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with his students—one of whom is a genius hacker. B1A4’s Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.www.soompi.com
