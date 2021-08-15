Cancel
Wilkes County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Wilkes; Yadkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Wilkes and Yadkin Counties through 815 PM EDT At 743 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bermuda Run, or near Mocksville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Yadkinville Boonville East Bend Nebo Buck Shoals Huntsville and Enon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilkes County, NC
City
Mocksville, NC
County
Yadkin County, NC
City
Boonville, NC
