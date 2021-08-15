Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND SOUTHWESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES THROUGH 615 PM MDT At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Golden, or 12 miles east of Bernalillo, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sandoval and southwestern Santa Fe Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH