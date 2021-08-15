Cancel
MLB

Blue Jays use 4 homers to avoid sweep, top Mariners 8-3

By TIM BOOTH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk both homered in the second inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays used four long balls to avoid a sweep with an 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Hernández and Grichuk each hit their 20th homers of the season as part of Toronto’s three-run second inning against Seattle rookie Logan Gilbert, and the Blue Jays escaped Seattle without losing more ground in the American League wild-card race.

Alejandro Kirk added a two-out, two-run double in the third inning and the offensive surge, along with a solid start from Steven Matz, snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blue Jays.

Seattle missed a chance to jump ahead of Toronto in the wild-card race. After moments of offensive bursts in the first two games of the series, Seattle was mostly punchless against Matz. The Mariners’ lone run off the left-hander came in the first inning and without the ball leaving the infield as an infield single, two wild pitches and a passed ball allowed J.P. Crawford to score.

Seattle’s only other runs came on Kyle Seager’s 26th homer in the eighth inning.

Hernández homered for the second straight game and the Blue Jays took advantage of times Gilbert (5-4) fell behind in the count and missed location with his fastball. Both Hernández and Grichuk homered on fastballs from Gilbert that failed to get far enough inside and stayed over the plate.

Hernández added a single in the third inning and added a bloop double in the fifth. Hernández missed his chance at the cycle striking out in the seventh.

Corey Dickerson and Marcus Semien both added solo homers late off Seattle reliever Yohan Ramirez. Semien’s was his 27th of the season.

Matz (10-7) lasted just five innings due to a high pitch count, but he held Seattle to three hits and the one run. He struck out four and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts.

STARTER STREAK

Seattle started the day with the best ERA in the AL in August at 2.41. It was on the strength of its starting rotation that had gone 14 straight games dating to July 31 without allowing more than three earned runs.

Gilbert lasted four innings — his shortest start since July 24 vs. Oakland — and his five earned runs allowed were a season-high.

FIVE SPOT

Toronto’s Bo Bichette struck out a career-high five times. He’s the eighth player in the majors this season to strike out five times in a game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: CF George Springer was out of the lineup after leaving Saturday night’s game in the seventh inning with a sprained left ankle. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said after Saturday’s game that he was optimistic Springer would make a quick return.

Blue Jays: Following a day off, the Blue Jays close out their road trip in Washington. RHP Alek Manoah (5-1, 2.59) will make his 12th career start and first against the Nationals.

Mariners: Following a day off, the Mariners open a road trip in Texas on Tuesday. LHP Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.24) will make his fourth start since being acquired by Seattle. Two of the previous three came against the Rangers.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

