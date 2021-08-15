Cancel
It's a boy! Today show newsreader Alex Cullen and his wife Bonnie welcome their third child

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Today show newsreader Alex Cullen and his wife Bonnie Campbell have welcomed their third child.

Hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon made the exciting announcement on the Channel Nine breakfast show on Monday.

'We have some exciting baby news today,' Karl told viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gcosy_0bSayLQT00
It's a boy! Today show newsreader Alex Cullen and his wife Bonnie have welcomed their third child together

'[Alex] is no longer the only man in his house. His beautiful wife Bonnie delivered a healthy baby boy early yesterday morning,' Allison said.

'Lucky it's just one this time. His twin girls Audrey and Evie are very excited to have a little brother. Very cute bub without a name as yet.'

Alex announced in February he and Bonnie were expecting their third child.

'I should also say, Bonnie is pregnant. I meant to tell you that. [We have] another one on the way, which is extremely stressful,' he said on air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olp1q_0bSayLQT00
New addition: Today hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon made the announcement on the Channel Nine breakfast show on Monday

'What? Three cheers for Alex. How old will the twins be when the new baby arrives?' Karl asked.

'Two and a half,' Alex replied. 'It was slightly earlier than we'd planned and three under three will be a challenge, but we're over the moon!'

'It's exciting [and] terrifying,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jzst_0bSayLQT00
Wonderful news: '[Alex] is no longer the only man in his house. His beautiful wife Bonnie delivered a healthy baby boy early yesterday morning,' Allison announced on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxvo4_0bSayLQT00
Adorable: The couple haven't yet decided on a name for their baby boy

Alex married TV producer Bonnie in April 2017 in the scenic Hunter Valley.

They announced they were expecting twins in September 2018, and welcomed daughters Audrey and Evie in January 2019.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram at the time, Alex wrote: 'Our new family. Our beautiful girls were born in the very early hours of January 20.

'Mum is doing great. Girls are too. We couldn't be happier.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4be2vb_0bSayLQT00
Family: Alex married TV producer Bonnie in April 2017. They announced they were expecting twins in September 2018, and welcomed daughters Audrey and Evie in January 2019

