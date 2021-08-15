Cancel
Johnston, SC

Bill Jay Johnston, S.C.

 6 days ago

Joseph William “Bill” Jay, 93, died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood. Born in Saluda County and a son of the late John Alvin Jay and Dolly Grace Ouzts Jay, he was the husband of Doris Jean Smith Jay. Mr. Jay served in the South Carolina National Guard, 122nd Engineer Company in Saluda andwas a retired machinist with Riegel Industries in Johnston. He was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church and a faithful IPTAY member.

