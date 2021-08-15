12 truths every successful entrepreneur knows

Knowledge is power, but great character will earn you respect. This has always led me to persistently continue my learning. It does not matter what the subject matter, as long as your are interested, the universe will answer you with reward. This is the law of attraction. I continue to take courses, that allow me to keep my brain active and alert. I often choose diverse subjects to allow for a broader understanding of subject matter and this continuous growth increases my value. This has a ripple effect, as my self-esteem improves. As I am more in alignment with myself, I have more to offer to the public. A win win situation.