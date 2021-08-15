Cancel
Reno County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Reno, Rice by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Reno; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Reno County in south central Kansas Southwestern Rice County in central Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lyons, moving south at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR SOUTHERN RICE AND NORTHERN RENO COUNTIES. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Sterling, Nickerson and Alden. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

