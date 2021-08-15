Cancel
Lane County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane, Ness by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lane; Ness A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND NORTHEASTERN LANE COUNTIES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Utica, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utica. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Richland County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Richland by NWS

Alleghany County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Wilkes by NWS

Middlesex County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth; Somerset FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONMOUTH, MIDDLESEX, AND SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET COUNTIES At 1234 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding was continuing on many creeks and streams in the warned area. Lawrence Brook at Weston Mills remained in flood, and Manalapan Brook at Spotswood was approaching flood stage at this time. In addition, law enforcement continues to report widespread street and lowland flooding with many road closures still in place. Do not drive through flooded roadways! For Lawrence Brook at Weston Mills: At 12:15pm the stage was 18.43 feet. Flood Stage is 18 feet. For Swimming River at Red Bank: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.24 feet. Flood Stage is 7 feet. For Manalapan Brook at Spotswood: At 12:15pm the stage was 18.86 feet. Flood Stage is 19 feet. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 13. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 102 and 133.
Hunterdon County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Somerset County in northern New Jersey Eastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding was continuing in several creeks and streams across the warning area. The gauges on the Neshanic River at Reaville and the North Branch Raritan River at South Branch were both in minor flood stage at this time and will likely remain so for the next couple of hours. The Millstone River continues to rise rapidly, with moderate flooding already occurring in Griggstown and major flooding likely to occur. Do not drive through flooded roadways! * For Millstone River at Blackwells Mills: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.66 feet. Flood Stage is 9 feet. For Millstone River at Griggstown: At 1:00pm the stage was 13.81 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Millstone River at Millstone: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.86 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Neshanic at Reaville: At 1:00pm the stage was 7.97 feet. Flood Stage is 6.5 feet. For North Branch Raritan River at South Branch: At 12:00pm the stage was 8.16 feet. Flood Stage is 8 feet. For North Branch Raritan River at Raritan: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.48 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet.
Cache County, UT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cache, Rich by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cache; Rich A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CACHE AND NORTHERN RICH COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Laketown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Laketown, Garden City, Garden, Bear Lake, Meadowville, Pickelville, Beaver Mountain and Lakota. This includes the following highways US Route 89 between mile markers 478 and 502. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 110 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sublette County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sublette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sublette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUBLETTE COUNTY At 927 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Big Sandy Recreational Area, or 19 miles northeast of Farson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sublette County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Plymouth County, MA

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Western Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Plymouth TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Brockton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Alleghany County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alleghany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alleghany and northeastern Wilkes Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 445 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stone Mountain State Park, or near Sparta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Traphill Roaring Gap Stone Mountain State Park Glade Valley Whitehead and Abshers. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
New London County, CT

Flash Flood Warning issued for New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New London FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN NEW LONDON COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT Monday for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.
Cape May County, NJ

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.9 0.9 0.0 None 23/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.2 None 23/10 PM 4.7 0.7 -0.1 None 24/10 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.3 None 24/10 PM 4.3 0.3 -0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 6.6 1.5 0.7 Minor 23/09 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 23/10 PM 6.3 1.2 0.6 Minor 24/10 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 24/10 PM 5.9 0.8 0.4 None
Cheyenne County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 01:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, northeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado, southwestern Cheyenne and northwestern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas through 130 AM MDT/230 AM CDT/ At 1256 AM MDT/156 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Cope to 8 miles south of Bonny Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kit Carson County County in east central Colorado, southern Yuma County County in northeastern Colorado, northwestern Sherman and southwestern Cheyenne Counties in northwestern Kansas, including the following locations... Joes, Hale and Beecher Island. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 422 and 425. Highway 385 between mile markers 193 and 229. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Brooks County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Jefferson, northern Madison, central Lanier, Lowndes, southeastern Thomas and southern Brooks Counties through 230 PM EDT At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Moody Air Force Base to 7 miles south of Quitman. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Park, Lakeland, Quitman, Valdosta, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Dills, Grooverville, Barretts, Everett, Hamburg, Pinetta, Hansell, Lovett, Nankin, Empress, Clyattville and Brooks Co A/p. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Baker County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Northern Columbia A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Baker, northeastern Columbia, southeastern Echols, south central Ware and southeastern Clinch Counties through 215 PM EDT At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fargo, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Fargo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Richland County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 1240 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Forest Acres, Dentsville, St. Andrews, Arcadia Lakes, Five Points, Woodfield, Sesquicentennial State Park, Fort Jackson, Columbia International University, Harbison State Forest, Fort Jackson Cantonment Area, Rosewood, Eau Claire and Fort Jackson Wildcat Road. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 near mile marker 3. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 65 and 77. Interstate 77 between mile markers 6 and 19.
New London County, CT

Flash Flood Warning issued for New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: New London The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern New London County in southern Connecticut * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1230 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New London, Groton, Old Saybrook, Salem, Mystic, Waterford, East Lyme, Ledyard, Griswold, East Haddam, Old Lyme, Preston, Voluntown, Lyme, Gales Ferry, Ledyard Center, North Lyme, Montville, Essex and North Stonington. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Hancock County, ME

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Virginia Beach, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in Ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and Minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid Hydroplaning. Target Area: Virginia Beach A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the northwestern City of Virginia Beach through 300 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kempsville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Ponding on roadways in low lying/poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Bayside, Oceana, Rudee Heights, Princess Anne Plaza, North Virginia Beach, Oceana NAS and London Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Lexington County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Lexington County in central South Carolina Southeastern Newberry County in central South Carolina West Central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Irmo, Springdale, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Red Bank, Oak Grove, St. Andrews, Columbia Metro Airport, Riverbanks Zoo, West Columbia Riverwalk, SC State Fair Grounds, Barr Lake, Pine Island, Bundrick Island, Shull Island, Seven Oaks and Siesta Cove Marina. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 52 and 64. Interstate 77 near mile marker 5. Interstate 26 between mile markers 102 and 114.
Saint Mary's County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern St. Marys County in southern Maryland * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 114 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Saint Marys City, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Lexington Park, Saint Marys City, Saint Inigoes Creek, Saint Marys River, Dameron, Valley Lee, Drayden, Saint Inigoes, Park Hall and Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

