Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance will get more first-team reps when the time is right
49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance showed coach Kyle Shanahan "some good and some bad" in Saturday night's preseason opener. It's unclear when he'll get more chances to show good, bad, or otherwise with the first-team offense. Shanahan explained to reporters on Sunday that Lance will get more first-team reps when the time is right. So [more]www.49erswebzone.com
