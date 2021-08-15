Shoulder injury could cost Packers QB Jordan Love some precious preseason playing time

GREEN BAY - After a pandemic erased his first preseason, plans to accelerate Jordan Love’s development in this training camp might be altered because of a shoulder injury. The Green Bay Packers quarterback already lost a quarter of playing time to injury in his preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Love was sacked on his final drop back Saturday night when Texans defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard knocked the football from his hand. The contact “dinged” his right, throwing shoulder enough to not only remove him from the game at halftime despite an original plan for Love to play three quarters, but also threaten to limit him this week.