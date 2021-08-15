See Kevin Hart's hilariously awkward reaction to Don Cheadle's age

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. James “Rhodey” Rhodes, Tony Stark’s best friend, has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it launched in 2008 with Iron Man, with Don Cheadle taking over the role from Terrence Howard in 2010’s Iron Man 2. That was also when that version of the character suited up as War Machine for the first time, and since then he’s been a supporting superhero in the MCU across numerous movies. Now Cheadle’s Rhodey is finally getting the spotlight to himself for Armor Wars, and it’s been announced that the upcoming Disney+ series has taken a big step forward behind the scenes.