Rays’ Josh Fleming hopes to put ‘awful outing’ behind him

Rays left-hander Josh Fleming, the starter in Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles that opens a seven-game homestand at Tropicana Field, already knows baseball’s most time-honored advice.

You better have a short memory.

Fleming is coming off what he described as “just an awful outing really,” when he allowed 10 earned runs and walked six batters in 3-1/3 innings Wednesday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park (Boston won the game 20-8).

“Let me tell you, baseball is hard,” said Fleming, who is 9-6 with a 4.96 ERA. “It’s one thing to get up here. It’s another thing to stay, and obviously I’m trying to stay as long as I can. You can get humbled pretty quickly.

“Last year (in the 60-game shortened season), I had a pretty good year and never really had an outing like my last outing. You might have dominated at the lower levels, then you come up and think you’re going to do it here. But it doesn’t work that way sometimes.”

Fleming said there was almost nothing to be drawn from his meltdown against the Red Sox, so he has forgotten about it and moved on. It helped to speak with Rays reliever Collin McHugh, who told Fleming he had allowed 13, 12 and 11 runs in his most disastrous outings.

“He said, ‘Dude, forget about it. It happens,’” Fleming said. “He said, ‘Everything works out. Your career isn’t going to be too bad … if I allowed (more than) 10 runs multiple times.’”

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Fleming has the right approach.

“He has done some things really well, and there have been some inconsistencies that have popped up,” Cash said. “Most importantly, we’d like for him to continue to search for his strengths. His strengths are sinking the ball, cutting the ball, mixing in his changeup, changing speeds, giving different looks and doing it as efficiently as possible.

“Reviewing his season, we have to be pleased with the body of work he has given. Everything kind of ballooned up the other day in Boston. That’s how it goes. He’ll have the opportunity to reset that (Monday night).”

Zunino on a tear

Rays catcher Mike Zunino hit his 25th home run (tying a career high) with his solo shot in the fifth inning. It was the fourth straight game in which he has homered (the franchise record is six straight by Carlos Pena in 2010).

“It’s nice,” Zunino said. “I’m trying to be as even-keeled as possible. I have a little bit of an idea of cues, and game to game I can make adjustments.”

“He’s sticking to the same routine, the same mechanics and the same swing thoughts throughout the game,” said hitting coach Chad Mottola. “We review the routine ... and he has a baseline to go back to daily. When the 0-for-4 shows up, we don’t reinvent the whole swing. We go back to (the successful routine), and that’s a comfort for both of us.”

Conley has nice debut

Rays left-hander Adam Conley, called from up Triple-A Durham and pitching in the majors for the first time since 2019, was outstanding with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Conley (6-feet-3) has a rangy all-arms-and-legs delivery that looks a bit like Red Sox ace Chris Sale. Zunino said he used that comparison in the dugout.

“He was impressive,” Zunino said. “He has the ability to throw three pitches for strikes. His stuff was pretty true, and there was a lot of life to it.”

“Impressive,” said Cash, who also praised J.T. Chargois (scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings). “The stuff (for Conley) was always there. The strike-throwing was there (Sunday).”

Miscellany

What a long, strange trip it was. On the three-city, nine-game road trip, the Rays scored 69 runs. They lost games by 20-8 (Red Sox) and 12-0 (Twins) and suffered a walkoff loss Sunday. The Rays open a seven-game homestand Monday night against the Orioles, a team they have beaten 11 times in 12 games this season. … Cash said he hoped infielder Yandy Diaz (left thumb strain) can return to the lineup on Monday or Tuesday night. Diaz took a few swings, but Cash wanted to hold him out as a precaution. ... Before the game, the Rays called up infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham and inserted him into the starting lineup. Brosseau had a double and a couple of nice defensive plays at second base. Reliever Louis Head was optioned to Durham. … Relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson, both on the injured list, will play in a Florida Complex League game on Monday. … Reliever Nick Anderson (on the IL since spring training began) made his second straight effective start for Durham, retiring the side with 12 pitches against Gwinnett. Anderson is expected to stay with Durham when it opens a homestand Tuesday against Jacksonville. … Former Ray Yoshi Tsutsugo, after playing with the Dodgers’ Triple-A team, has signed with the Pirates. … In his first game back from the Olympics in Tokyo, Rays prospect Shane Baz worked a scheduled three innings and retired nine of 10 Gwinnett batters.

• • •

