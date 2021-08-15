Cancel
Williams claims Champions Week title in Online Darts League with final win over Sherrock

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Williams claimed the Champions Week title on Saturday evening in the Online Darts Live League after seeing off Fallon Sherrock in the final. The six best players of the past four and a half weeks met on Saturday in the final groups. From Group A, Kevin Burness and Martin Thomas managed to advance to the last four, while in the other group Jim Williams and Fallon Sherrock advanced to the semi-finals.

Golfdartsnews.com

Williams on potential choice between WDF and PDC World Championship: "It's a bridge I've got to cross when I come to it"

Jim Williams leads the PDC Challenge Tour after six days of play. The 37-year-old Welshman is surprised that things are going so well. Williams has not been playing that much since the pandemic began. "To be quite honest, better than expected. I've not really practiced or played hardly anything for the past 18 months so yeah to go and do that was good," said Williams to the Weekly Dartscast.
Sportsdartsnews.com

Thornton, Richardson, Dobromyslova and Hedman among line-up for new phase of Online Darts League

The first week of play in the fourth phase of the Online Darts Live League will start on Monday. For four weeks, players compete for a place in the so called 'Champions Week'. From Monday to Wednesday, Robert Thornton, Matthew Dennant, James Richardson, Robert Owen, Sean Fisher and Richard North play a group against each other. Each player plays once a day against the other players in the group. The winner of this group goes directly to the final group on Saturday.
Sportsdartsnews.com

Thornton takes lead in Online Darts League Group A

Robert Thornton has taken the lead in Group A ahead of Robert Owen as the next phase of Online Darts League action continues. After three wins on Monday, he added four wins to his total on Tuesday. Thornton only lost his final game against Matthew Dennant (4-2), but defeated James Richardson (4-2), Richard North (4-1), Sean Fisher (4-3) and Robert Owen (4-1).
Sportsdartsnews.com

Fullwell leads Online Darts League Group C after opening matches

Group C of the first week of the new phase in the Online Darts League started on Thursday. After the first series of matches, it is Nick Fullwell who takes the lead in this group. He started with four wins in five games. Fullwell lost his first match against Stephen...
Sportsdartsnews.com

Kevin Doets signs for Target Darts

Dutch prospect Kevin Doets has signed for darts manufacturer, Target Darts, it has been announced. A PDC Development Tour and two time Challenge Tour winner, Doets has also shown his prowess on the ProTour while making up the numbers including a memorable win over Michael van Gerwen,. While not yet...
Sportsdartsnews.com

Larsson claims opening PDC Nordic and Baltic ProTour event

Daniel Larsson has claimed the opening PDC Nordic and Baltic Tour event of the season defeating Marko Kantele in the final. Taken place between 19 August - 22 August in Iceland, it will take in the first five ProTour events and qualification for the Nordic Darts Masters World Series event.
Premier Leaguedartsnews.com

Qualification criteria confirmed for 2021 Grand Slam of Darts

The qualification criteria has been confirmed after the tickets for the Grand Slam of Darts at Aldersley Leisure Village have been put on general sale. Reigning champion Jose de Sousa and World Champion and double Grand Slam winner, Gerwyn Price will headline the field which will comprise 32 players. Finalists...
Golfdartsnews.com

FORGOTTEN DARTERS: Tom Kirby who was the first Irishman to join the PDC

In this column, we regularly reminisce about forgotten darters from the past. Today is the turn of Irishman, Tom Kirby who became the first player from the Emerald Isle to join the PDC reaching the Quarter-Finals on his World Championship debut. Born in Maynooth, Ireland in 1947, Kirby was initially...
Golfdartsnews.com

One of the youngest players to hit nine-dart finish signs with Mission Darts

Harvey Stringer signed a contract with darts manufacturer, Mission Darts on Monday. Stringer, an 11-year-old talent who has autism hit a nine-dart finish during an online game this year which captured the imagination of the darting world. Wayne Mardle was among those who called on the PDC to send him...
Sportsdartsnews.com

Razma and Jorgensen claim titles on PDC Nordic and Baltic ProTour

The latest action on the PDCNB (Nordic and Baltic) Tour went the way of Madars Razma and Andreas Toft Jorgensen on Friday. For Jorgensen, it was his first ever title on this tour after seeing off Darius Labanauskas in the third event 6-4 in the final. While in the second tournament, Razma dealt with Daniel Larsson 6-3 in the final.
Sportsdartsnews.com

Zonneveld and Meek claim latest PDC Development Tour titles

The second day of action on the PDC Development Tour in Milton Keynes and Niedernhausen is complete with Niels Zonneveld and Liam Meek claiming titles. Zonneveld was in an all Tour Card holders final with Geert Nentjes after seeing off Nico Kurz (5-1) and Mike van Duivenbode (5-0) in the latter.

