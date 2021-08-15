Williams claims Champions Week title in Online Darts League with final win over Sherrock
Jim Williams claimed the Champions Week title on Saturday evening in the Online Darts Live League after seeing off Fallon Sherrock in the final. The six best players of the past four and a half weeks met on Saturday in the final groups. From Group A, Kevin Burness and Martin Thomas managed to advance to the last four, while in the other group Jim Williams and Fallon Sherrock advanced to the semi-finals.dartsnews.com
