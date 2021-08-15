Ex-Australia star Kefu seriously injured in home invasion

World Cup-winning former Australian rugby player Toutai Kefu had to undergo surgery after he suffered “significant injuries” in an attack by intruders at his home in Brisbane.Two 15-year-olds were arrested in relation to the break-in, which left the former Wallabies player fighting for his life.Kefu, who won the World Cup with the Wallabies in 1999, suffered serious stab wounds to his liver and multiple injuries in his abdomen after three males broke into his home at 3am.His wife Rachel, daughter, and son were also injured and taken to hospital. The attackers were allegedly armed with an axe, a knife and...