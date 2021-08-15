Cancel
Rugby

Ex-Australia star Kefu seriously injured in home invasion

 6 days ago

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — World Cup-winning Wallabies forward Toutai Kefu has been seriously injured during an alleged break-in at his home in Brisbane’s south. The 47-year-old Kefu won the 1999 World Cup and played 60 test matches with Australia. He has been head coach of Tonga’s national team since 2016. Kefu and three other members of his family received knife wounds during the incident. All four were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Kefu is reported to be in a serious condition. Police have two men in custody.

