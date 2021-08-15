La Stella, Wood keep Giants rolling, top Rockies 5-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to take two of three in the series between division leaders. Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris. La Stella’s single up the middle off Brad Boxberger in the eighth scored Brandon Crawford, who had punched a roller into left against the shift and legged it out for a double. It was the second straight game Belt came through in a big situation. In the Giants’ 9-6 victory Saturday, Belt won it in the 11th with his second homer. Belt has four home runs over three games since he came off the injured list Thursday.