La Stella, Wood keep Giants rolling, top Rockies 5-2

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tommy La Stella had three hits and two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning to win his fifth straight decision. The Giants took three of four from their division rivals to improve to 76-42 heading into a three-game series against the New York Mets. Mike Yastrzemski singled and scored, and La Monte Wade Jr. made a terrific defensive play to throw out a runner at the plate in the seventh to help preserve the win for San Francisco.

