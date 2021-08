A funeral service for Sharon Lee (Clark) Cunningham age 84 of Newton will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Pleasantville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Bar None Cowboy Church, 1690 West 19th Street, Newton, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.