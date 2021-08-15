See Kevin Hart's hilariously awkward reaction to Don Cheadle's age

We were first introduced to Kevin Hart when he made an appearance as Luke on three episodes of Undeclared. At the time, Hart had not hit it big yet and was well on his way to making his mark. Eventually, he got the perfect opportunity, the one that would take his brand and catapult him to the next level of fame: Soul Plane. In an interview with Seth Meyers, Hart said, “ Soul Plane was supposed to be the one that was gonna take me out of here. Oh my God! It’s about to go down…Somebody give me the money train, coz after this movie, it’s gon’ happen.”