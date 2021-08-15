Locals, Officials Prep Ahead Of Fred

With part of the local region under a tropical storm warning, residents are taking precautions, but not too worried about Fred. Landfall of Tropical Storm Fred is expected to be near Panama City Beach Monday morning. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the coast from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre.