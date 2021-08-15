Denver Police Officers Help Clean Up Graffiti

DENVER (CBS4) – A group of police officers in Denver who cleaned up graffiti showed off their work on Sunday.

The work took place on the 1500 block of Albion Street.

“It’s important for us that people see us as part of this community and we want to be out there showing that we are,” said Kathy Bancroft from the Denver Police Department.

The graffiti cleanup efforts will continue with police working on other projects in other parts of the city this month.