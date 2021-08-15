Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Denver Police Officers Help Clean Up Graffiti

By Jesse Sarles
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdvHg_0bSatKMh00

DENVER (CBS4) – A group of police officers in Denver who cleaned up graffiti showed off their work on Sunday.

The work took place on the 1500 block of Albion Street.

“It’s important for us that people see us as part of this community and we want to be out there showing that we are,” said Kathy Bancroft from the Denver Police Department.

The graffiti cleanup efforts will continue with police working on other projects in other parts of the city this month.

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Graffiti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Denver, COKDVR.com

4 arrested, 1 at large in killing of student at Denver Jewish school

DENVER (KDVR) — Update (12:00 p.m. Aug. 20): The Denver Police Department released the mug shots of the four arrested suspects in this case. Below, the suspects are pictured clockwise: Noah Loepp-Hall, Seth Lahrode, Aden Sides, Isaiah Freeman. Update (3 p.m. Aug. 19): Denver police are searching for an additional...
Colorado StateKDVR.com

Colorado police are using a lasso to take people into custody

DENVER (KDVR) — In mid-March on a cold night in Glenwood Springs, police responded to a call of a male subject in crisis. The man had been running into traffic, endangering himself and others. After repeated warnings, an officer told the man, “Last chance. You’re going to get restrained.”. When...
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

NYPD orders police officers to get a jab or mask up while on duty

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City’s 36,000 police officers now have a simple choice: either get vaccinated against coronavirus or wear masks at all times while on duty. The department issued the bulletin spelling out the order earlier this week, said Sergeant Edward Riley, an NYPD spokesman. The order came in response to a lagging vaccination rate among NYPD officers at a time when the Delta variant has fueled a surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country.
Denver, COwashingtonnewsday.com

If Denver Police Officers Do Not Get Mandatory Vaccine, the City Warns, They Will Be Held ‘Accountable.’

If Denver Police Officers Do Not Get Mandatory Vaccine, the City Warns, They Will Be Held ‘Accountable.’. Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and firefighters who do not comply with the city’s obligation to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September will be held “accountable,” according to Denver’s top public safety official. According...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

New Raleigh police chief vows to help officers, bring city together

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police chief Estella Patterson spoke about her passion for church, family and community while outlining her priorities for the Raleigh Police Department at a well-attended swearing in ceremony on Thursday. Patterson, who spent the last week meeting with Raleigh police officers, succeeds Cassandra Deck-Brown, who retired...
Westbury, NYfox5ny.com

Nassau County police officers help woman deliver baby in Westbury

LONG ISLAND - Two Nassau County police officers had to serve as midwives early Friday morning in Westbury. According to police, at 8:17 a.m., Officers Borchers and Stewart, along with AMTs Billian and Fotopoulis responded to an emergency call about a woman in labor at a house on College Lane.
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Officer Helps Bird Hit By Car

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a different kind of day to protect and serve for Aurora Police Commander Lanigan. He stumbled across a scene involving an injured bird. (credit: Aurora Police Twitter) The animal had been hit by a car just as Lanigan arrived. The bird was swooped up and settled into the front seat of the officer’s cruiser. (credit: Aurora Police Twitter) The first stop was an animal shelter, then Colorado Parks & Wildlife stepped in to give the feathered friend a checkup. This little guy had just been hit by a car yesterday afternoon as Commander Lanigan was approaching the intersection. Our feathered friend was safely swooped up & given a ride to the animal shelter to then be turned over to @COParksWildlife. #APDInAction pic.twitter.com/X8orz7hEQw — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) August 17, 2021
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Volunteers Encounter Dangerous Trash While Cleaning Up South Platte River In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Odell Brewing teamed up with Denver Trout to clean up a stretch of the South Platte River. Some 40 to 50 volunteers focused on the area around Cuernavaca Park which is near 20th and Little Raven. (credit: CBS) Odell has helped with the cleanups for the past three to four years, saying they are an important part of supporting the community. “Odell’s been brewing beer for 30 years,” said Miguel Hallman with the brewery. “We are always looking for opportunities to get out with our community and volunteer. We just make our rivers a prettier place.” Hallman did acknowledge volunteers are likely to encounter a wide variety of trash ranging from plastic to shopping cart to needles. (credit: CBS) “Safety is our number one priority,” Hallman said. “We tell people to be safe. Don’t touch anything sharp. Let us know and we’ll go take care of it properly. “It’s terrifying to look at the rivers and see the state some people leave it in. Finding needles. It’s sad, it’s terrifying, it’s scary but we’re doing everything we can pick up the trash and make it prettier one piece at a time.” (credit: CBS)
Gaffney, SCWSAV-TV

Police officer uses cruiser to help save deputy

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney police officer is returning to duty after risking his life to help save a brother in blue. “I just like helping people, first and foremost. That’s why I got into this profession to begin with,” Officer Michael Blanton said. “I wanted to be able to assist the public and give back to the public.”
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver Battling Shortage Of Police Officers As Number Of Violent Crimes Increases

DENVER (CBS4) – As violent crime increases, the City of Denver is scrambling to hire more police officers. While its population has grown by nearly 150,000 people over the last decade, its police force has shrunk by about 100 officers.(credit: CBS) Police Chief Paul Pazen says they’re stretched to the limit. “Our officers are struggling to address the 911 calls for service, that they’re going call to call to call and our response times increasing as a result of that,” he said. He says the department is authorized for nearly 1,600 officers, but between budget cuts last year and retirements this year, it’s...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio Twp. Police Officers Credited With Helping Save Teenager’s Life

By: KDKA-TV News Staff OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two officers from the Ohio Township Police Department are being hailed as heroes for helping save a teenager’s life earlier this week. According to police, Officer Kevin Friess and Officer Kevin Boyd were dispatched to a call for a teenager who had fallen off of a cliff in Emsworth. When police arrived at the scene, Officer Boyd recognized severe bleeding in the victim and used a “Stop the Bleed” bag to help stop the excessive blood loss from the victim. Both officers then helped coordinate with numerous fire departments and paramedics to help get the victim to a local trauma center. Several months ago, Officer Boyd was also recognized for his efforts in helping save the life of a pregnant woman who was shot. 
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Woodland Police officers help people affected by Nevada County Fires

Woodland Police Department officers have started taking shifts helping with security and evacuating people affected by Nevada County Fires, according to Community Relations Sergeant Victoria Danzl. Danzl said the first shift was Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and that there will be two twelve-hour shifts with two officers...
Fond Du Lac, WIwearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac Police & local community’s teamwork help clean up neighborhood

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – When two Fond du Lac Police Officers noticed some glass on a sidewalk, they didn’t hesitate to pick it up. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, Officers Kari Beckford and Keywon Brown noticed glass on the sidewalk in a neighborhood that is home to many families and children. Both took it upon themselves to spend a few moments sweeping and picking it up.
Denver, COKDVR.com

Denver police responding to report of suspicious device

DENVER (KDVR) – UPDATE, 9:20 a.m.: Denver police say officers have cleared the scene where a suspicious device was being investigated and have arrested a suspect. ORIGINAL: Denver officers are responding to a report of a suspicious device in the 1200 block of Galapago Street. The Denver Police Department says...
Colorado Springs, COKKTV

Crews clean up graffiti vandalism across Garden of the Gods park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Crews are finished cleaning up graffiti Friday that was on a few places around Garden of the Gods. City officials say they would like to remind people to respect the park when they visit and posted on Facebook saying “practice Leave No Trace principles and allow others to experience nature more natural. It’s just not okay or cool to carve on anything in the park.”
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Discovers Illegal Firearm Manufacturing Ring, Man Linked To Explosives May Be Connected

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Suspects involved in a drug ring in Northern Colorado were found to be also illegally manufacturing firearms according to the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force. On Wednesday afternoon, search warrants were served in the 2000 block of Huntington Circle in Fort Collins where equipment to build guns was found.(credit: CBS) Firearms manufacturing equipment, firearms and parts for firearms were seized at the property, as was an illegal short shotgun. A similar search warrant was also executed on Wednesday at a home on the 5900 block of North Pecos in Denver. Stolen property was also recovered. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas...

Comments / 4

Community Policy