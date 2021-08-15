Cancel
Saints waive Stevie Scott, Noah Spence and Prince Amukamara: reports

By Jeff Nowak
Posted by 
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

The Saints have to have their roster cut down to 85 players by Tuesday, but a trio of players were waived Sunday, according to reports. See more on Audacy and WWL.

