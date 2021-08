Anti-Taliban fighters claimed some victories in the first assault against Afghanistan’s new rulers since they seized control of the country. In an uprising on Friday, groups of armed Afghans drove Taliban fighters out of three northern districts. Local anti-Taliban commanders said the cohort of former Afghan service members and local civilians killed as many as 30 Taliban fighters and captured 20 in the takeover of the districts in Baghlan province, just over 100 miles north of the capital.