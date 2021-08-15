Cancel
Bebe Rexha Gets Edgy in Black Slip Dress and Prada Lug-Sole Combat Boots

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KS3gj_0bSat9jx00

Bebe Rexha’s latest look featured the year’s most popular boots — with a grunge twist.

The “I’m A Mess” singer posed in a look curated by stylist Wilford Lenov on Instagram, wearing a black slip dress. The piece was paired with a black nylon belt bag from Prada, which Rexha wore in a crossbody style across her chest. She kept her accessories minimal, only adding a pair of tinted aviator sunglasses to the ensemble.

When it came to shoes, Rexha wore one of the most popular boots of the year: Prada’s lug-sole leather combat boots. The pair featured rounded toes and lace-up vamps, along with chunky textured rubber soles. They also boasted a detachable ankle strap with a black nylon pocket — which Rexha wore around her thigh like a garter, bringing her look extra femme fatale energy. Her boots retail for $1,420 on SaksFifthAvenue.com .

Combat boots have grown in popularity throughout the year, due to their rock n’ roll roots in ’90s grunge culture. Prada’s utilitarian pair has garnered attention from its’ exaggerated soles, as well as its ability to be paired with ensembles ranging from classic denim to feminine dresses — which celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Stella Maxwell and Gigi and Bella Hadid have all worn in recent weeks.  Stars like Mary J. Blige, Charli D’Amelio and Irina Shayk has also donned a range of similar edgy boots this season from brands like Fendi, Dr. Martens and Both Paris.

When it comes to shoes, Rexha’s rotation is often edgy and glamorous. On the red carpet, the “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer prefers crystal-embellished sandals and sleek boots from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she also favors a full-glam moment with trendy styles like Bottega Veneta’s mesh sandals. However, the star also has an affinity for black and printed Nike sneakers — as well affordable shoes from brands like Dolls Kill and Schuh.

Add some edge to your next look in combat boots, inspired by Bebe Rexha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fd2Z5_0bSat9jx00
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 boots, $150 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cVZK_0bSat9jx00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Haskell boots, $199 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGMkq_0bSat9jx00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Frye Veronica boots, $278 .

Click through the gallery to see different celebrities wearing combat boots right now.

