Browns QB Baker Mayfield returns to NFL Top 100 list

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is back on the NFL Top 100 list after missing the cut last season.

Mayfield was ranked No. 71 on the 2021 NFL Top 100 list on NFL Network.

After helping lead the Browns to their first playoff appearance, and first playoff win, in years, Mayfield's fellow players voted to get him back on the list this year.

Each year, NFL Network names the top 100 players in the league as voted on by the players themselves.

Mayfield wasn't included in the Top 100 last season, but was ranked No. 50 in 2019.

The Browns quarterback joins wide receiver Jarvis Landry as Browns players on the Top 100 list so far after Landry was ranked No. 94.

The Top 100 players will be revealed over three consecutive weekends on NFL Network. Players ranked No. 100-41 will be revealed throughout Sunday's show, No. 40-11 the following weekend and the top 10 players revealed on Aug. 28.

The Top 100 Players of 2021 Episode Schedule

Sunday, August 15 No. 100-41 - 4 p.m.

August 22: No. 40-11 - 4 p.m.

August 28: No. 10-1 - 4 p.m.

August 28: Reaction Show - 4 p.m.

