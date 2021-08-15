Cancel
Indiana State

Easterseals Crossroads honoring fallen military members with memorial exhibit, Friday program

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
 6 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A local nonprofit is displaying a memorial and planning a tribute to military and first responders at the Indiana State Fair.

Easterseals Crossroads is presenting the “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibit at the Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall until August 22. The touring photographic memorial honors fallen members of the military from Indiana.

"The reason that we host this memorial is so that our military will not be forgotten. It's a Gold Star parent's greatest fear that their fallen will be forgotten," Buzz Smith, community outreach coordinator for veteran services at Easterseals Crossroads, said. "We want to put their faces out here and we want people to read their names."

A special program, “Honoring Hoosier Heroes: A Tribute to Our Military and First Responders," will take place Friday, August 20 at 6 p.m. in the Pioneer Village Opry House.

First responders, current and former military, and their families will receive free admission with valid ID presented at the gate Friday.

Fair attendees will have a chance to write a letter to service members or first responders on Friday at the main Easterseals Crossroads booth.

