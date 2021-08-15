Cancel
Richmond, VA

Driver hurt after driving into West End home

 6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver was injured after crashing through a home in Richmond's West End Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 4400 block of Grove Avenue just before 5:50 p.m.

Metro Richmond Fire Incidents
Car crashes into home Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Photos from the scene show a sedan crashed into the front right side of a brick home.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but the homeowner was not hurt, according to fire officials.

Provided to WTVR

A dog was trapped under the car, but firefighters were able to pull the animal to safety, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

There has been no word yet if the driver will face charges.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

