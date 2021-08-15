Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

MCHD says Shoppes at Bel Air owners force department to shut down vaccine clinic at mall

Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbI1r_0bSaswHu00
FOX10 News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department said it has been forced to close its COVID testing and vaccination clinic at Mobile's mall.

According to an MCHD spokesperson, the owners of The Shoppes at Bel Air ordered the health department to end the clinic. The spokesperson did not say why the mall forced the closure.

Calls to the mall's management office were not answered Sunday evening.

The Mobile County Health Department will still offer free testing and vaccines at the Keeler Memorial Building at 251 North Bayou Street in Downtown Mobile, and the Newburn Building at 248 Cox Street in Midtown Mobile.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for those 18 and older, the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older, and the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.

The Newburn Building will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. On August 16 the clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the clinic will spend the morning moving out of the mall.

The Newburn Building is across from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. It is at the intersection of Cox Street and Saint Stephens Road.

The Keeler clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CNN

CNN

626K+
Followers
93K+
Post
516M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Business
Mobile, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Mobile County, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Health
Mobile County, AL
Business
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Cdc#Vaccinations#Mchd#Covid#The Shoppes At Bel Air#Usa Children#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Caldor Fire grows to more than 98,000 acres as US sees 94 active large fires nationwide

(CNN) — The Caldor Fire has destroyed more than 320 structures and is threatening another 13,000 as it continues to burn uncontained in Northern California. Eight days after the blaze broke out in El Dorado County, it has grown to 98,149 acres, according to an update Sunday morning from CAL Fire. It remains 0% contained, officials said, and full containment is not anticipated until at least August 31.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CNN

93 fugitives arrested in Baltimore-area crime sweep dubbed 'Operation Washout'

(CNN) — A multi-agency law enforcement operation resulted in 93 fugitives being arrested, according to the US Marshals Service. "Operation Washout" focused on wanted violent offenders and gang members in the Baltimore, Maryland, area. The operation, led by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Baltimore Police Department's Warrant Apprehension Task Force, was carried out over a two-week period in July.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Connecticut governor urges residents to not get complacent as Henri moves ashore as a tropical storm. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Sunday afternoon that residents should not get complacent even though Tropical Storm Henri is not hitting as a hurricane. During a news briefing Sunday afternoon, Lamont said that most...

Comments / 1

Community Policy