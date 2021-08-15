Cancel
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 12:39:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-16 00:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 11 feet will diminish to below advisory levels by tonight. * TIMING...Until tonight * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and localized beach erosion. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1238 AOAULI ASO SA AUKUSO 15 2021 ...Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu 10 i le 11 futu o le a tumau pea e oo atu i le po nanei. * TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le po nanei. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E malolosi aave o le sami ma e ono solo nisi o vaega o le matafaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.

alerts.weather.gov

Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:30:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Big Island Southeast; Kipahulu; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND MAUI MOLOKAI OAHU AND KAUAI .Surf along east facing shores will steadily increase as the swell from former Tropical Cyclone Linda fills in from east to west. Surf will likely peak later today into Monday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf rising to 6 to 10 feet tonight through Sunday. * WHERE...East facing shores of Molokai, Maui and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Richland County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 1240 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Forest Acres, Dentsville, St. Andrews, Arcadia Lakes, Five Points, Woodfield, Sesquicentennial State Park, Fort Jackson, Columbia International University, Harbison State Forest, Fort Jackson Cantonment Area, Rosewood, Eau Claire and Fort Jackson Wildcat Road. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 near mile marker 3. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 65 and 77. Interstate 77 between mile markers 6 and 19.
Maine StateWMTW

Henri triggers high surf advisory for entire Maine coast

PORTLAND, Maine — While Maine will largely escape the worst effects of Henri, the storm will cause some problems along the coast. The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory through Monday morning for the entire Maine coast. Henri could create waves as high as five to eight...
Cape May County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.9 0.9 0.0 None 23/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.2 None 23/10 PM 4.7 0.7 -0.1 None 24/10 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.3 None 24/10 PM 4.3 0.3 -0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 6.6 1.5 0.7 Minor 23/09 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 23/10 PM 6.3 1.2 0.6 Minor 24/10 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 24/10 PM 5.9 0.8 0.4 None
Honolulu, HIkauainownews.com

High Surf Advisory Issued for East-Facing Shores

A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu. The surf will rise six to 10 feet tonight through Sunday impacting east-facing shores of Kauaʻi. Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip...
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth; Somerset FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONMOUTH, MIDDLESEX, AND SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET COUNTIES At 1234 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding was continuing on many creeks and streams in the warned area. Lawrence Brook at Weston Mills remained in flood, and Manalapan Brook at Spotswood was approaching flood stage at this time. In addition, law enforcement continues to report widespread street and lowland flooding with many road closures still in place. Do not drive through flooded roadways! For Lawrence Brook at Weston Mills: At 12:15pm the stage was 18.43 feet. Flood Stage is 18 feet. For Swimming River at Red Bank: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.24 feet. Flood Stage is 7 feet. For Manalapan Brook at Spotswood: At 12:15pm the stage was 18.86 feet. Flood Stage is 19 feet. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 13. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 102 and 133.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All Eastern North Carolina beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 pm today. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 00:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Monmouth. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Plymouth County, MAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Western Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Plymouth TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Brockton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Knox County, MEweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Anyone walking along the shore should be alert for large incoming waves which could knock people off their feet or wash them into the sea.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Anyone walking along the shore should be alert for large incoming waves which could knock people off their feet or wash them into the sea.
Rockingham County, NHweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Anyone walking along the shore should be alert for large incoming waves which could knock people off their feet or wash them into the sea.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All Eastern North Carolina beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 pm today. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Somerset County in northern New Jersey Eastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding was continuing in several creeks and streams across the warning area. The gauges on the Neshanic River at Reaville and the North Branch Raritan River at South Branch were both in minor flood stage at this time and will likely remain so for the next couple of hours. The Millstone River continues to rise rapidly, with moderate flooding already occurring in Griggstown and major flooding likely to occur. Do not drive through flooded roadways! * For Millstone River at Blackwells Mills: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.66 feet. Flood Stage is 9 feet. For Millstone River at Griggstown: At 1:00pm the stage was 13.81 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Millstone River at Millstone: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.86 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Neshanic at Reaville: At 1:00pm the stage was 7.97 feet. Flood Stage is 6.5 feet. For North Branch Raritan River at South Branch: At 12:00pm the stage was 8.16 feet. Flood Stage is 8 feet. For North Branch Raritan River at Raritan: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.48 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Knox County, MEweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Anyone walking along the shore should be alert for large incoming waves which could knock people off their feet or wash them into the sea.

