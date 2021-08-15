Cancel
Syracuse commit Justin Taylor transfers to IMG Academy; will team up with Orange commit Quadir Copeland

By Mike Curtis, syracuse.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball commit Justin Taylor will spend his final year of high school at IMG Academy (Florida), he announced Sunday evening. Taylor, a 6-foot-6 guard, previously attended St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville, Virginia. His decision unties him with four-star guard and fellow Orange commit Quadir Copeland, who also transferred to the national powerhouse this year.

