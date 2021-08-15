Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone; Raleigh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RALEIGH AND CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES At 737 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Van, or 10 miles southeast of Madison, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Madison, Van, Wharton, Danville, Whitesville, Sylvester, Seth, Foster and Prenter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH