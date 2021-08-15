Special Weather Statement issued for Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Davie; Iredell; Rowan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Davie, northeastern Iredell and northwestern Rowan Counties through 815 PM EDT At 738 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Statesville to 9 miles northwest of Lexington. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Statesville, Mocksville, Bermuda Run, Harmony, Love Valley, Cooleemee, Fork Church, Advance, Turnersburg and Olin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH