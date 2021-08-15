Cancel
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mohave THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
