Q&A: Meet Paul Pehler, new president of River Valley Media Group

------ You're a native of this area and you've remained here. What do you like best about our region?. "It's a beautiful area with the bluffs, rivers and vibrant downtowns. It aligns with my hobbies. I love to hunt, I love to fish, I love to be outdoors. I love baseball, and there's a strong baseball heritage in the area," Pehler said. Plus, his and his wife's families are in the area. "That aligned nicely as well."