UN Security Council to meet on Afghanistan, UN chief urges restraint

The United Nations Security Council meets this Monday, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time, in a special session to address the situation in Afghanistan, after the Taliban took the capital and regained control of the country after 20 years. Hundreds of people have crammed onto the Kabul airport runway, where at least five people have died trying to get on a plane to flee, Reuters reports. The Spanish Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has assured in an interview on Cadena SER that Spanish residents, Embassy personnel and Afghans who have collaborated with the Army and in Spanish cooperation in Kabul have already been evacuated to the airport in the Afghan capital, from where he hopes they can be repatriated “as soon as possible.” The Interior Minister has assured that “the airport is a safe place” for Spaniards. Tomorrow Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the European Union will address the Afghan crisis in an extraordinary meeting.