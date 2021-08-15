Cancel
UN Security Council to meet on Afghanistan, UN chief urges restraint

 6 days ago

New York — The UN Security Council will hold an an urgent meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, after the Taliban entered the capital Kabul. An open meeting followed by closed-door consultations was confirmed after a request from Estonia and Norway. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will address...

