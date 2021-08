LINDSBORG - Bethany College has updated its spectator policy. The following is a statement concerning spectators from Laura Moreno, dean of athletics. Effective immediately and until further notice, Bethany College has announced new spectator policies. Based on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is in the best interest of the safety of our students, faculty, and staff to have a reduced number of spectators at this time. Ticketing limits have been set based on practices suggested by the McPherson County Health Department (MCHD), the McPherson County Board of County Commissioners/Board of Health, and the Kansas Department of Health.