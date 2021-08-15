30 Day Countdown: Day 20 — Who’ll make the siren sound?

Christian McCaffrey and Chuba Hubbard will be the Panthers' one-two punch out of the backfield but the third spot on the depth chart is still up for grabs. When the Panthers broke camp last season and set their 53-man roster, only three running backs made the cut (McCaffrey, Mike Davis, and Trenton Cannon). Cannon is seen as a reliable special teams player that can also line up at receiver from time to time. So for those reasons, I'm excluding him from this discussion. That leaves Reggie Bonnafon, Rodney Smith, Spencer Brown, and Darius Clark as the four remaining backs fighting to secure a roster spot. There is a chance Carolina carries four running backs but with McCaffrey and Hubbard expected to handle the overwhelming majority of the reps, carrying four isn't a necessity.