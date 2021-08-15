Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Camila Giorgi sweeps Karolina Pliskova to claim Montreal title

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtyD4_0bSaqExi00

Camila Giorgi upset fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to win the National Bank Open title in Montreal.

The 29-year-old Italian won her biggest title by claiming the WTA 1000-level crown, just the third such title of her career.

Giorgi recorded seven aces and overcame six double faults. She won 71.4 percent of her first-serve points and 55.6 percent of her second-serve points.

Giorgi had 16 winners against 27 unforced errors.

It also marks the third time Giorgi beat Pliskova in the past two months. One of the victories was during the Tokyo Olympics.

“We’ve had several matches this year and you are just a better player, I hope,” Pliskova said during the trophy presentation. “You had a very good tournament beating good players and you definitely deserve the title.”

Pliskova carded four aces and had six double faults. The Czech Republic native had 13 winners and committed 34 unforced errors.

Among the players Giorgi beat in Montreal were Pliskova, seventh-seeded Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic, Belgian No. 9 seed Elise Mertens and 15th-seeded Coco Gauff. She defeated Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#Sweeps#The National Bank Open#Italian#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennischatsports.com

Camila Giorgi wins National Bank Open singles title

Unseeded Italian Camila Giorgi upset six Top 50 opponents this week in Montreal to clinch the National Bank Open title and secure a comeback to the Top 35 in the WTA rankings. Making fourth main-draw appearance at the National Bank Open, where her best previous result was a second-round showing in 2016, Giorgi eliminated a slew of top names to clinch her third title and first at the WTA 1000 level.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Barty breezes past Azarenka as Teichmann ousts Osaka

Top seed Ash Barty delivered a masterclass to dispatch Victoria Azarenka, but second favourite Naomi Osaka was outgunned by Jil Teichmann on Thursday at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. I thought she played really well. I thought in the first set I was doing everything I was supposed...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Teichmann upsets Bencic to meet Pliskova next

Swiss wild-card took out World No 2 Naomi Osaka on Thursday and followed her win with another upset of compatriot Belinda Bencic, the 10th seed at the Western & Southern Open on Friday, while her opponent in the semi-finals, 5th-seeded seed Karolina Pliskova, advanced after Spain’s Paula Badosa retired from their match due to a right shoulder injury.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Teichmann upsets Pliskova as Barty breezes into Cincy final

Hopes of a repeat of the Wimbledon final were dashed when unseeded Jil Teichmann continued her string of upsets at the Western & Southern Open with a straight sets win over the No 5 seed Karolina Pliskova on Saturday, and she will now meet the unstoppable World No 1 Ash Barty, who extended her stunning hot streak with an emphatic win over Angelique Kerber.
Tennistennishead.net

Coco Gauff relishing Naomi Osaka test in Cincinnati

Coco Gauff is relishing her upcoming match against Naomi Osaka at the Western & Southern Open. The American teenager believes she has taken plenty of lessons from her previous encounters with the three-time Grand Slam champion. Gauff and Osaka first faced off at the 2019 US Open. The American was...
Mason, OHCitizen Tribune

No. 1 Barty beats Krejcikova to reach semis in Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open. Barty will face two-time Cincinnati finalist Angelique Kerber, who won her quarterfinal when two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova retired during the second set because of a stomach problem. Kerber won the first set 6-4 and was tied 3-3 in the second.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Pliskova upsets Sabalenka to set up Giorgi final in Montréal

Karolina Pliskova scored another win over top seed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-3 6-4, at the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers, having defeated the Belarusian at Wimbledon in June, placing the Czech in her 3rd final of the year on Sunday, where she will meet Camila Giorgi from Italy. It's not...
TennisCBS Sports

2021 U.S. Open women's odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert fading Naomi Osaka in best bets

The 2021 U.S. Open begins on August 30, with the best of the best in the tennis world convening in New York. The event, held annually at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, takes the spotlight and the women's draw is loaded as usual. Naomi Osaka is seeking her third victory in the event. The 2021 U.S. Open field also includes 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, as well as many other top talents.
TennisGwinnett Daily Post

Ashleigh Barty rolls, Naomi Osaka falls in third round

The reigning Western & Southern Open champion was no match for the world's No. 1 player in the third round Thursday at Mason, Ohio. Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia routed 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati-area event. Meanwhile, the tournament's second...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Tennis World Usa

WTA Cincinnati 2021: the semifinals HIGHLIGHTS

Ashleigh Barty reached the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open 2021 thanks to a 6-2 7-5 win over Angelique Kerber in 74 minutes of play. Barty has not yet lost a set on the Cincinnati hard-courts, looking truly unbeatable on fast surfaces. In the final, the Australian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy