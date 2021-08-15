Asda vouchers, holiday offers and free taxi rides for teenagers who get Covid vaccine as companies line up to give 'rewards' for having the jab

Young people are to be offered clothes, gift vouchers for holidays and gym memberships in the latest drive to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Asda, lastminute.com and Free Now have joined a cohort of companies offering ‘rewards’ to vaccinated people.

Some are specifically aimed at 16 and 17-year-olds who can now get their first jab at walk-in centres this week.

Teenagers within three months of turning 18 can now book their jab appointment online

Last month, Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo announced discounted rides and deals to those who have received a jab.

Now supermarket chain Asda has also joined the vaccine promotion, offering £10 vouchers for their clothing brand George to jabbed 18 to 30-year-olds who spend over £20. These will be given out at vaccine pop-up clinics in London, Watford and Birmingham.

Travel site lastminute.com will also offer over-18s getting vaccinated £30 gift cards towards foreign holidays.

Meanwhile National Express will offer 1,000 people in the Midlands a five-day unlimited travel saver ticket – which can be claimed by sharing vaccine booking references in the company’s app.

And taxi app Free Now has pledged to provide up to £1million in free journeys for over-18s attending their vaccine appointment until the end of September.

Certain rewards are geared towards teenagers who are now eligible for the jab, with the hope that all 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be offered the vaccine by next Monday and have some protection before returning to school or college next month.

Leisure centres run by Better will offer over-16s a £10 voucher to use on any membership and a free three-day pass at any of its 235 facilities across the UK.

The Department of Health and Social Care said Deliveroo has also revealed further details of their support, which will include thousands of £5 vouchers to those who get the vaccine, distributed in the coming weeks.

Bolt will be offering £10 vouchers for 10,000 rides from next week in Birmingham and Leicester, and Uber is expected to announce further details around their drive to help students get vaccinated ahead of term time.

Some 330,151 under-18s have now had a jab, while more than three million 18 to 24-year-olds have had one dose

All rewards will be available for those getting their first or second dose and were praised by Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who said: ‘It is fantastic to see more companies backing the phenomenal vaccine rollout and joining the public as they do everything they can to continue protecting their loved ones, themselves, their community and this country.’

