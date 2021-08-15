Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UN Security Council to meet on Afghanistan, UN chief urges restraint

tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

New York — The UN Security Council will hold an an urgent meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, after the Taliban entered the capital Kabul. An open meeting followed by closed-door consultations was confirmed after a request from Estonia and Norway. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will address...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#The Un Security Council#Taliban#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Taliban’s Biggest Threat Isn’t an Armed Group

The average Afghan is 18 years old. Nearly two-thirds of the country is under 25. For these young people, the 2001 American invasion and the Taliban reign that preceded it aren’t memories, but history. Theirs is a generation that has known Afghanistan only under the protection of NATO forces. Twenty...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

NATO suspends all support to Afghanistan, calls for end to

Brussels [Belgium], August 21 (ANI): North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Friday announced that it has suspended all support to war-torn Afghanistan and called for an end to the violence in the nation following the Taliban's siege of Kabul. "Under the current circumstances, NATO has suspended all support to the...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Afghanistan's Massoud Says He Will Not Surrender to Taliban - Al-Arabiya

DUBAI (Reuters) -The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan's anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday. Ahmad Massoud called for a comprehensive...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Taliban 'flog young Afghans for wearing jeans'

A group of young Afghans have said they were flogged by Taliban fighters for the crime of wearing jeans. In a post widely shared on Facebook, an Afghan youth said they were “walking with friends in Kabul,” when they encountered a group of Taliban soldiers who accused them of disrespecting Islam.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Worlddallassun.com

India bridges differences at UN Security Council

New York [US], August 9 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council on Monday adopted a statement under India's presidency noting that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) sets out the legal framework applicable to activities in the oceans, including countering illicit activities at sea. The statement...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan: UN chief following escalation in fighting

New York [US], August 13 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern about the ongoing developments in Afghanistan, including the latest fighting in Herat and Kandahar province. "The Secretary-General is following, with deep concern, developments in Afghanistan, including the latest fighting in Herat and Kandahar. We are particularly...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Latest news from Afghanistan, live | The UN Security Council meets urgently after the reconquest of Afghanistan by the Taliban

The United Nations Security Council meets this Monday, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time, in a special session to address the situation in Afghanistan, after the Taliban took the capital and regained control of the country after 20 years. Hundreds of people have crammed onto the Kabul airport runway, where at least five people have died trying to get on a plane to flee, Reuters reports. The Spanish Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has assured in an interview on Cadena SER that Spanish residents, Embassy personnel and Afghans who have collaborated with the Army and in Spanish cooperation in Kabul have already been evacuated to the airport in the Afghan capital, from where he hopes they can be repatriated “as soon as possible.” The Interior Minister has assured that “the airport is a safe place” for Spaniards. Tomorrow Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the European Union will address the Afghan crisis in an extraordinary meeting.
WorldPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive, begin negotiations

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The United Nations chief urged the Taliban on Friday to immediately halt its offensive across Afghanistan and negotiate “in good faith” to avert a prolonged civil war. In his first and strongest appeal to the Islamic militant group, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply...
U.S. Politicssacramentosun.com

UN chief Guterres urges Taliban to exercise utmost restrain

New York [US], August 16 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and to uphold human rights especially for women and girls. He also urged countries to accept refugees from Afghanistan and refrain from any deportations. Addressing an emergency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy