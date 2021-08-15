Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Q&A: Meet Paul Pehler, new president of River Valley Media Group

By Olivia Herken, La Crosse Tribune, Wis.
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

------ You're a native of this area and you've remained here. What do you like best about our region?. "It's a beautiful area with the bluffs, rivers and vibrant downtowns. It aligns with my hobbies. I love to hunt, I love to fish, I love to be outdoors. I love baseball, and there's a strong baseball heritage in the area," Pehler said. Plus, his and his wife's families are in the area. "That aligned nicely as well."

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Baseball#Q A#River Valley Media Group#Rvmg#Tribune#Wolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Taylorville, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

Miller Media Group, 44i Digital Form New Digital Agency

The Miller Media Group in Taylorville and Clinton, and 44i Digital of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have formed a new digital agency to assist Central Illinois advertisers get results from the many digital platforms on the Internet. The new division of the broadcast company is called Miller Media Group Digital,...
Businessmartechseries.com

David Bean Joins Firebolt Group as New President and Board Member

David takes the helm to usher Firebolt into a new era of innovation and success. Firebolt Group, an innovative software and hardware marketing solutions company for leading global brands, announces the appointment of David Bean as President and Board Member. The company brought David on to guide its impressive trajectory of growth this year helping brands re-emerge to connect with their customers.
Businessinsideradio.com

Jean Taylor Named President/CEO Of American Public Media Group.

American Public Media Group's Board of Trustees names Jean Taylor President/CEO of the public media group. Taylor, who is the first women to lead the organization, will begin her new role on Aug. 23. “Our goal throughout this seven-month process was to identify and select a strategic leader with a...
Businessbizjournals

Executive Inc.: Meet Christopher Rodriguez, the new president & CEO of Phoenix-based Ability360 (Video)

Growing up having an older brother with intellectual and developmental disabilities made a huge impact on Rodriguez’s life. He also has a natural inclination toward the legal and policy side of the issues facing the disability community. His career path eventually led him to the Valley to take the reins at Ability360, which provides support services to help people with disabilities live independently.
Saint Louis, MOladuenews.com

Meet Pam Toder: New Women of Achievement President

After 45 years of dedicated volunteerism, Pam Toder has been elected president of the Women of Achievement organization. WOA is the oldest ongoing program in the St. Louis area whose sole mission is to honor the volunteer service and leadership of women in the community. Recognized by WOA in 2011...
CollegesThe Free Press

Coming Sunday: Meet the new MSU president

Minnesota State University President Edward Inch was schooled in Greek and Latin at an early age, listening to the wisdom of his godfather on an island off the coast of Washington. He started college with the idea of becoming an accountant, but that didn’t last. Read the story in Sunday’s...
Johnstown, NYLeader-Herald

Senior group conducts meeting

CAROGA — The Nick Stoner Senior Citizens Club issued the minutes of its meeting from Aug. 3:. The meeting was called to order by Mary Lou Paterson, President. Everyone said the Our Father and the Pledge of allegiance to flag was made. Mary Lou made note that someone had interfered...
Books & Literaturetribuneledgernews.com

Meet the Authors: Virtual and in-person appearances the week of Aug. 22

** Ash Davidson: The author will discuss her debut novel, "Damnation Spring," with Nicole Terez Dutton, editor of Kenyon Review, in a Gramercy Book Club event online at 7 p.m. Aug. 23. Set in the 1970s, the novel is the story of a Pacific Northwest logging town plagued by misfortune and mystery. Admission costs $5, or $30 that includes a copy of Davidson's book. Go to www.gramercybooksbexley.com.
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Community Gem: Marianne Bailey helps seniors understand technology

Aug. 22—DAYTON — Marianne Bailey wants seniors to learn how to use computers safely. Bailey owns OnlineTechLessons.com and The Hip Senior, an online magazine, and The Hip Senior Directory, which helps seniors find businesses that will work with them. She's volunteered to help seniors learn how to use technology for about 20 years.
Economybizjournals

Local media giant Nexstar buys political news outlet The Hill in $130M deal

Local media giant Nexstar Media Group has acquired political news organization The Hill for $130 million through a subsidiary in a play to amp up its news content, the company announced Friday. Irving-based Nexstar is building an empire of news outlets through its "content-first strategy," with a goal of remaining...
Frankfort, KYThe State-Journal

Meet Frankfort's new city manager: Q&A with Laura Hagg

Editor's note: One month after she began her tenure as Frankfort City Manager, Laura Hagg sat down with the State Journal for an interview regarding her background, priorities and vision for Frankfort. Read about her background and resumé here. Below is part one of that interview. Part two will be...
Weston, VTNew England Today

Meet the Storekeeper: Q&A with Lyman Orton

When Vrest Orton first fulfilled his dream of opening an old-fashioned country store in Weston, Vermont, in 1946 — a store that looked very much like the one his own father and grandfather had operated in North Calais, Vermont a few decades earlier — he likely couldn’t have imagined that it would become an iconic New England retailer whose catalogs would eventually be found in millions of homes. But in the hands of Vrest’s son Lyman, and later, his sons, The Vermont Country Store has reached its 75th anniversary year as more than a business success story: It has also been a driving force in building and supporting community in Vermont and, through the work of Community Heart & Soul, across the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy